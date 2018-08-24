S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Position Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,353,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $3,742,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 209.0% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 65.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $2,871,042.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,254. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.93.

NYSE SPGI opened at $202.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $149.97 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.03%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

