Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) Position Trimmed by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,641 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the second quarter worth $122,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $185,000. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $211,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, EVP Quintanilla Daniel Muniz sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $81,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.53. Southern Copper Corp has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 15.50%. analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southern Copper to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.31.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.