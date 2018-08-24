SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOUTH32 Ltd/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SOUTH32 Ltd/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products.

