SoPay (SOP) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

SoPay (CURRENCY:SOP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. During the last seven days, SoPay has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. SoPay has a market cap of $0.00 and $654,099.00 worth of SoPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SoPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, BCEX and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004908 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015068 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00266091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00150967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00032046 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010929 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SoPay

SoPay’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens. SoPay’s official website is sopay.org/en

SoPay Token Trading

SoPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, BCEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SoPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SoPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

