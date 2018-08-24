Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Share Price

Media stories about Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Check Point Software Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.2473428920783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $119.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.19.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
