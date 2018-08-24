Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect State Bank Financial (STBZ) Share Price

News stories about State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. State Bank Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.1184264733952 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STBZ shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.50 price target on shares of State Bank Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of State Bank Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

State Bank Financial stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.88. State Bank Financial has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.07). State Bank Financial had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. equities analysts predict that State Bank Financial will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.79%.

About State Bank Financial

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

