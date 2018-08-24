Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ProAssurance (PRA) Share Price

Press coverage about ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ProAssurance earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 47.7426593022154 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

PRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded ProAssurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of PRA opened at $47.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.62. ProAssurance has a 12 month low of $34.95 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $248.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.98 million. ProAssurance had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 9.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProAssurance news, Director Magnus James Gorrie acquired 2,000 shares of ProAssurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

