Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect M/I Homes (MHO) Share Price

Press coverage about M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. M/I Homes earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the construction company an impact score of 49.9998748617526 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of MHO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. 11,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,331. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $761.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

In other news, insider Phillip G. Creek sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $500,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 13,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $345,792.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.