Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect HollyFrontier (HFC) Stock Price

Media coverage about HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. HollyFrontier earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.0941082147159 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Shares of HFC stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $83.28.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. analysts forecast that HollyFrontier will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

In related news, CEO George John Damiris sold 51,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total value of $4,176,366.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,668.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $566,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,102.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

