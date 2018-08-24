Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Share Price

News stories about Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alphabet Inc Class C earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.4538862809941 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 price target (up from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,245.96.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,205.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $840.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a twelve month low of $905.00 and a twelve month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total value of $80,807.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $435,464.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 724 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.30, for a total transaction of $905,217.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares in the company, valued at $552,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock worth $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

