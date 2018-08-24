Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Xencor (XNCR) Share Price

Media headlines about Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xencor earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.0138093187095 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Xencor stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Xencor had a negative net margin of 137.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 138,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $5,489,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edgardo Baracchini, Jr. sold 8,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $334,219.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,651 shares of company stock worth $22,763,811. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

