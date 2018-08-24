Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Stitch Fix (SFIX) Share Price

News stories about Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Stitch Fix earned a daily sentiment score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.7713185274314 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

SFIX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $36.57 on Friday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.74.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry Eggers sold 31,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $611,892.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $1,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 968,035 shares of company stock worth $27,543,123.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

