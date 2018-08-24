Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nabors Industries (NBR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nabors Industries earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.4210668204244 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $9.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.18.

NBR opened at $6.50 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.15). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $761.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.72%.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S., Canada, International, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

