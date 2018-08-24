Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Horizon Therapeutics (HPTX) Stock Price

Media coverage about Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HPTX) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.6118454903526 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

HPTX remained flat at $$45.99 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.23 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96.

About Horizon Therapeutics

Horizon Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Hyperion Therapeutics, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat disorders in the areas of orphan diseases. The Company’s products include RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid, BUPHENYL and AMMONAPS (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder.

