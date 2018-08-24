Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CIM Commercial Trust (CMCT) Stock Price

Media stories about CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CIM Commercial Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.4716066756112 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CMCT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. CIM Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.45.

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.56 million during the quarter. CIM Commercial Trust had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 46.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCT. BidaskClub cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving urban communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and asset management capabilities (www.cimcommercial.com).

