Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Versum Materials (VSM) Stock Price

News coverage about Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Versum Materials earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.0647278321693 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE:VSM opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. Versum Materials has a one year low of $33.06 and a one year high of $42.74.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.20 million. Versum Materials had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 264.89%. equities analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

Several brokerages have commented on VSM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Versum Materials from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Versum Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Versum Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $93,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $632,043.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Versum Materials

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

