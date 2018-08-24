Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Smith & Nephew (SNN) Stock Price

News stories about Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Smith & Nephew earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 44.969315297122 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SNN opened at $35.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $40.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Smith & Nephew plc designs, develops, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

