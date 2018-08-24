Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact NOW (DNOW) Stock Price

News stories about NOW (NYSE:DNOW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NOW earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.8205615758094 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE DNOW opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.89. NOW has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.33 and a beta of 0.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that NOW will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on DNOW shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

