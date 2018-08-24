Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Stock Price

News headlines about Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dun & Bradstreet earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8578131785347 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of DNB opened at $142.70 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $105.42 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.73, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10). Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.78 million. analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.5225 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

