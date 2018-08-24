Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact 3D Systems (DDD) Stock Price

Press coverage about 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. 3D Systems earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the 3D printing company an impact score of 47.3467853309591 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDD shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.49.

DDD opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.26. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $21.73.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $176.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.83 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.06 per share, with a total value of $54,270.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $95,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

