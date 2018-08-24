Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) Stock Price

Media stories about McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. McGrath RentCorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.8407280125008 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

MGRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th.

Shares of MGRC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.40. 739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,696. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.55%.

In related news, VP Kay Dashner sold 1,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,142.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at $319,382.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $186,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,028.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,373 shares of company stock worth $743,453 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp, a business to business rental company, rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

