Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Lincoln National (LNC) Stock Price

Media stories about Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lincoln National earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0300200912026 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $65.42 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 1 year low of $61.18 and a 1 year high of $86.68. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.08). Lincoln National had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions.

