Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Dominion Diamond (DDC) Share Price

News stories about Dominion Diamond (NYSE:DDC) (TSE:DDC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Dominion Diamond earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 42.6201308254307 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE DDC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 988,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,896. Dominion Diamond has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $14.26.

Dominion Diamond Company Profile

Dominion Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company. The Company is focused on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds to the global market. The Company’s segments include the Ekati Diamond Mine, the Diavik Diamond Mine and the Corporate segment. It supplies rough diamonds to the global market from its operation of the Ekati Diamond Mine (in which it owns a controlling interest) and its approximately 40% ownership interest in the Diavik Diamond Mine.

