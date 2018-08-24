Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Burcon Nutrascience (BUR) Stock Price

Media coverage about Burcon Nutrascience (NASDAQ:BUR) (TSE:BU) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Burcon Nutrascience earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.7973996536896 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

BUR remained flat at $$0.52 during midday trading on Friday. Burcon Nutrascience has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79.

Burcon Nutrascience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation develops plant protein extraction and purification technology in the field of functional and renewable plant proteins. The company's patented processes utilize oilseed for the production of purified plant proteins that exhibit nutritional, functional, and nutraceutical profiles.

