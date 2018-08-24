Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Coffee (JVA) Share Price

Headlines about Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Coffee earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 49.6250366283451 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Coffee alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Coffee from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th.

JVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,108. Coffee has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 million, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million for the quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Canada, Australia, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.