Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Yingli Green Energy (YGE) Stock Price

News stories about Yingli Green Energy (NYSE:YGE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Yingli Green Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the solar energy provider an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Yingli Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on Yingli Green Energy from $0.45 to $0.62 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE YGE remained flat at $$1.43 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.11, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $26.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.10. Yingli Green Energy has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic (PV) products. The company offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects.

