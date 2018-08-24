Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect New Germany Fund Inc common stock (GF) Stock Price

News coverage about New Germany Fund Inc common stock (NYSE:GF) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Germany Fund Inc common stock earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.2659886923763 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE:GF traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,805. New Germany Fund Inc common stock has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

The New Germany Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks long-term capital appreciation primarily through investment in middle-market German equities. The Fund focuses its investments in Germany. The Fund invests in range of sectors, which include commercial services and supplies; construction and engineering; diversified telecommunication services; electrical equipment; electronic equipment, instruments and components; food and staples retailing; food products; healthcare technology; industrial conglomerates; insurance; Internet and direct marketing retail; Internet software and services; life sciences tools and services; machinery; media; metals and mining; pharmaceuticals; real estate management and development; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; software; thrifts and mortgage finance; transportation infrastructure, and auto components.

