Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Share Price

News coverage about Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) has been trending somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jagged Peak Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the mining company an impact score of 46.9191323898334 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAG. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE JAG opened at $12.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of -1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 198.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $186,718.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,136,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,533,242.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,813. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it held an 86% average working interest in approximately 75,200 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 82,358 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 94% average working interest in 94 net productive wells.

