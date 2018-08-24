Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect CNH Industrial (CNHI) Stock Price

Headlines about CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CNH Industrial earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.4285317764365 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on CNHI. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

CNHI opened at $11.56 on Friday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

