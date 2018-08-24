Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Target (TGT) Share Price

News articles about Target (NYSE:TGT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Target earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the retailer an impact score of 48.1836865198217 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $86.71 on Friday. Target has a 1-year low of $53.90 and a 1-year high of $88.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Target had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.89.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 5,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laysha Ward sold 43,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $3,484,649.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,191.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

