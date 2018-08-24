Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Share Price

News coverage about MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. MACOM Technology Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the semiconductor company an impact score of 47.1904743431197 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

MTSI stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,269. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The business had revenue of $137.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum set a $26.00 price target on MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.53.

In related news, insider John Croteau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,233.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo acquired 97,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $2,048,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $101,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and photonic semiconductor solutions in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, which include integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems for more than 60 product lines.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.