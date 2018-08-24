Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA) Stock Price

News articles about DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock earned a news impact score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.2828088126209 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upgraded DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. analysts expect that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.44 per share, for a total transaction of $32,980,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 780,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

