SmartCentres REIT to Post FY2018 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (SRU)

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2018 earnings estimates for SmartCentres REIT in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 21st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $2.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.29. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SmartCentres REIT’s FY2019 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

SmartCentres REIT (TSE:SRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$197.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th.

