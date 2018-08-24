SKY (SKYAY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SKY (OTCMKTS:SKYAY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, "Sky plc formerly known as British Sky Broadcasting Group plc is based in Isleworth, the United Kingdom. "

Separately, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on SKY in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SKY has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKYAY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.19. 154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396. SKY has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

SKY Company Profile

Sky plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment and communications businesses. The company offers pay television broadcasting and home communications services, including broadband and telephone services; over-the-top subscriptions; and HD, UHD, multiscreen, line rental, second smartcard, premium HD, and mobile TV, as well as on demand services, such as Catch Up TV and box sets.

