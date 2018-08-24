SK Telecom (SKM) Receives News Impact Score of 0.18

News stories about SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SK Telecom earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.0663110368708 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE SKM opened at $25.24 on Friday. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.44.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

