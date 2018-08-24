SJW Group (SJW) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SJW CORP. is a holding company which operates through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, San Jose Water Co., SJW Land Co., and Western Precision, Inc. San Jose Water Co., is a public utility in the business of providing water service to a population of approximately 928,000 people. Their service area encompasses about 134 sq. miles in the metropolitan San Juan area. SJW Land Co. operates parking facilities located adjacent to the their headquarters and the San Jose area. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SJW. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

SJW Group stock opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.10). SJW Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $99.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.00 million. equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 44.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,005,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SJW Group by 247.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 102,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $309,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

