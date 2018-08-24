Siyata Mobile (SIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile (CVE:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Siyata Mobile had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of C$3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 million.

Siyata Mobile stock traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.42. The company had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,791. Siyata Mobile has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.68.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications systems for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 3G mobile networks under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company's products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android-based automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

