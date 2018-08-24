SISA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (SISA)

SISA (CURRENCY:SISA) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. SISA has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of SISA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SISA has traded flat against the dollar. One SISA token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015272 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00271102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00149466 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032789 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011037 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SISA Token Profile

SISA was first traded on October 10th, 2017. SISA’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SISA is medium.com/@sisa.fund . SISA’s official Twitter account is @sisa_fund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SISA is sisa.fund

SISA Token Trading

SISA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SISA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SISA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SISA using one of the exchanges listed above.

