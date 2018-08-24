SINA Corp (SINA) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,043 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of SINA worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in SINA by 81,500.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of SINA by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SINA by 196.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 42,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SINA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of SINA by 89.0% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 53,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of SINA in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut SINA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $69.51 on Friday. SINA Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.47 and a fifty-two week high of $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $537.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.10 million. SINA had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.