Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (SIMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $139.87 Million

Equities analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will post $139.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.48 million. Silicon Motion Technology posted sales of $127.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full-year sales of $560.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.17 million to $565.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $630.03 million per share, with estimates ranging from $615.00 million to $658.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.24. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. Cowen upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIMO traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $58.51. 6,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,272. Silicon Motion Technology has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 85.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,372,999 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $114,189,000 after buying an additional 1,094,199 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $12,508,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,468,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,662,000 after buying an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $9,341,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $8,181,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

