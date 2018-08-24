Short Interest in Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS) Expands By 3.7%

Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,861,627 shares, an increase of 3.7% from the July 31st total of 13,365,038 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,549,122 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SENS shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Friday, May 18th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Senseonics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Senseonics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. 2,619,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,941. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Senseonics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative return on equity of 406.72% and a negative net margin of 828.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Senseonics’s revenue was up 345.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Senseonics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 980,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $3,941,163.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mukul Jain sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,058. Corporate insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SENS. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $74,936,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Senseonics by 1,958.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,811,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after buying an additional 3,625,877 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $10,970,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $7,926,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter valued at about $5,417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

