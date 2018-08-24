Shoe Carnival’s (SCVL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SCVL. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoe Carnival has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.57.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.75. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.82 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $69,250.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,111.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, jewelry, scarves, and wallets.

