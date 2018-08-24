Shift Trading Up 1.1% This Week (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One Shift coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00010205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. Shift has a market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $18,342.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shift has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000386 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Shift

Shift (CRYPTO:SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,355,273 coins. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org . The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Bittrex, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.