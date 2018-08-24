SG Blocks Inc (SGBX) Director Acquires $45,430.00 in Stock

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Director Yaniv Blumenfeld purchased 11,000 shares of SG Blocks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $45,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SGBX traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,248. SG Blocks Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

About SG Blocks

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

