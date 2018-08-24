SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 22,488 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 768.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,342,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,682,000 after purchasing an additional 220,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 3,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $463,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $479,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,773 shares of company stock worth $118,117,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $145.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $147.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $619.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Workday to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim began coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.19.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

