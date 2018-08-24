SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.28 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 1,133.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,220 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 97.7% during the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 2,515,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 306.5% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,711,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,366 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 42.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,518,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after acquiring an additional 449,636 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,845 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $23.24 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $33.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 37.56%. The company had revenue of $322.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Warrior Met Coal to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on Warrior Met Coal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

