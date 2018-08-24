ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Insider Sells $1,254,343.54 in Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 6,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $1,254,343.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $379,817.31.

On Thursday, July 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total transaction of $383,513.73.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.56, for a total transaction of $366,717.36.

NOW stock opened at $184.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of -176.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $109.61 and a 12 month high of $194.81.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.68 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 27,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,492,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 57,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.0% during the second quarter. BP PLC now owns 22,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.12.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. It offers customer and facilities service management, orchestration core, service mapping, cloud and portfolio management, edge encryption, performance analytics, service portal designer, visual task boards, and configuration management database.

