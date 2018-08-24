Sequence Tops One Day Volume of $780.00 (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 24th. Sequence has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $780.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sequence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sequence has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00058820 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,141.18 or 3.22003278 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006396 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00065306 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00001050 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sequence Coin Profile

Sequence is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 45,892,872 coins. Sequence’s official website is duality.solutions . Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain

Buying and Selling Sequence

Sequence can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sequence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sequence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

