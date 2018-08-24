SemGroup (SEMG) & FTS International (FTSI) Head-To-Head Survey

SemGroup (NYSE: FTSI) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.1% of FTS International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SemGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SemGroup and FTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SemGroup 0 8 3 0 2.27 FTS International 0 3 8 0 2.73

SemGroup presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.28%. FTS International has a consensus target price of $21.11, indicating a potential upside of 78.91%. Given FTS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FTS International is more favorable than SemGroup.

Dividends

SemGroup pays an annual dividend of $1.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. FTS International does not pay a dividend. SemGroup pays out -787.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SemGroup and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SemGroup -2.17% 2.44% 0.75% FTS International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SemGroup and FTS International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SemGroup $2.08 billion 0.98 -$17.15 million ($0.24) -107.08 FTS International $1.47 billion 0.86 $200.70 million N/A N/A

FTS International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SemGroup.

Summary

SemGroup beats FTS International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SemGroup

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, L.L.C.; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers. The company's Crude Facilities segment operates crude oil storage and terminal businesses. It has 7.6 million barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Cushing, Oklahoma; and a 30-lane crude oil truck unloading facility with 350,000 barrels of storage capacity in Platteville, Colorado. Its Crude Supply and Logistics segment operates a crude oil marketing business. It has approximately 61,800 barrels of crude oil storage capacity in Trenton and Stanley. The company's HFOTCO segment stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstocks through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship. It operates a residual fuel oil storage terminal in Gulf Coast of the United States. Its SemGas segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and marketing services. It operates 660 miles of low pressure and 140 miles of high pressure gathering lines in Oklahoma; and a 53-mile high pressure gathering pipeline located in the STACK play. Its SemCAMS segment owns and operates natural gas processing and gathering facilities with 600 miles of natural gas gathering and transportation pipelines in Alberta. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

