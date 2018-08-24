Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,946 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 976,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after purchasing an additional 29,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 51.8% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,096,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after purchasing an additional 373,903 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Shares of SHO opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.62. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $17.60.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $317.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.54 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of July 30, 2018 has interests in 24 hotels comprised of 12,046 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

